Kenneth Rocco Feo

Kenneth Rocco Feo, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2024, at the age of 77.

Born on April 23, 1947, to Joseph and Julia Feo, Ken lived a life filled with love and laughter. Ken was raised in Hillsville, Pennsylvania and attended Mohawk Junior/Senior High School. During the Vietnam War, he honorably served in the 1st Force Reconnaissance Company of the United States Marine Corp from 1967 to 1969. Upon returning from service, he attended Youngstown State University and Ohio State University. He was a man of many talents, owning several businesses over the years while raising his two sons in Boardman, Ohio.

After moving to Ocala, Florida in 1990, Ken earned his registered nursing license and cared for many patients at Leesburg Regional Hospital. He was also a medical foster parent and provided a safe and loving environment for several children in Marion County. In 2011, he married his devoted wife, Jane, with whom he shared over 13 wonderful years of marriage.

In Summerfield, Florida, where he and Jane resided, Ken became known for his warm spirit and unwavering support. Ken was an avid golfer and always had a song in his heart to share with those around him. He delighted in cooking for his loved ones, especially food that honored his Italian heritage. He enjoyed creating cherished memories on cruises with his wife, family, and friends. He had an unwavering faith in God, and his dedication to the Lord and to his family was evident in every moment spent with them. He was a loving husband and proud father and grandfather, and his kindness and generosity made him a friend to many.

His memory will be treasured by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Julia Feo, his sister, Annette (Nettie) Schuli and his brother, Anthony (Henry) Feo. He is survived by his wife, Jane Feo, his two sons, David (Elizabeth) Feo of Oviedo, Florida and Anthony (Cori) Feo, of Ocala, Florida, his sister, Patricia (Jack) Hamill of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, his many grandchildren, and his large, blended family with Jane.

A celebration of Ken’s life for all family and friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. on September 30, 2024, at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, 1008 Bichara Blvd., The Villages, Florida 32159. Pastor Abel Robles from Oakpointe Christian-Center New Castle, Pennsylvania will be officiating.