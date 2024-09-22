Adrian Andre

Adrian Andre of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on September 16, 2024 at the age of 89. Ade was born on August 17, 1935 in Arcadia, Wisconsin to the late Josephine (Thomas) and Edward Andre. On April 18, 1959 he married the love of his life Joyce and she pre-deceased him. They shared 61 beautiful years together.

He was a loving father to Michael (Suzanne) Andre, Nikki-Jo (Dave) Andre-Dunham, Gina (Paul) Hynek and Derek (Jennifer) Andre. Grandfather to Alexander (Andrea) Andre, Meghan (Justin) Kesselring, Kaitlyn Dunham, Zachary Dunham, Sarah (Joshua) Rhoades, Christopher (Jori) Hynek, Danielle (Tony) Balestrieri, Joshua Hynek, Emily Andre and Nicholas Andre. Great grandfather to James Rhoades, Caden Hynek, Theodore Balestrieri and Franklin Balestrieri.

In addition to his parents, his brothers Edward and Daniel preceded him in death. His sister Ruth (Kenneth) Amundson survives as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ade had a lifetime career with the Soo Line Railroad, achieving Director of Marketing and Sales when he retired. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing and card playing and of course his beloved St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers.