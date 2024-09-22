74.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 22, 2024
type here...

Adrian Andre

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Adrian Andre
Adrian Andre

Adrian Andre of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on September 16, 2024 at the age of 89. Ade was born on August 17, 1935 in Arcadia, Wisconsin to the late Josephine (Thomas) and Edward Andre. On April 18, 1959 he married the love of his life Joyce and she pre-deceased him. They shared 61 beautiful years together.

He was a loving father to Michael (Suzanne) Andre, Nikki-Jo (Dave) Andre-Dunham, Gina (Paul) Hynek and Derek (Jennifer) Andre. Grandfather to Alexander (Andrea) Andre, Meghan (Justin) Kesselring, Kaitlyn Dunham, Zachary Dunham, Sarah (Joshua) Rhoades, Christopher (Jori) Hynek, Danielle (Tony) Balestrieri, Joshua Hynek, Emily Andre and Nicholas Andre. Great grandfather to James Rhoades, Caden Hynek, Theodore Balestrieri and Franklin Balestrieri.
In addition to his parents, his brothers Edward and Daniel preceded him in death. His sister Ruth (Kenneth) Amundson survives as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ade had a lifetime career with the Soo Line Railroad, achieving Director of Marketing and Sales when he retired. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing and card playing and of course his beloved St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I have a few questions for Democrats

A Village of Alhambra resident has a few questions for Democrats. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bozo the Clown letter was completely unnecessary

A reader from the Village of Lake Denham contends the letter writer who claimed Republicans would support Bozo the Clown needs to get a life.

Maybe the problem is rude drivers in The Villages

An Ocala resident, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the problems with parking and roundabouts and suggests that maybe it’s due to the Villagers who are at the wheel.

Villages-News.com needs to make an addition to comments section

A reader from the Village of Santiago would like to see an addition to the comments section in Villages-News.com.

Republicans would support Bozo the Clown

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he fears Republicans would vote for Bozo the Clown.

Photos