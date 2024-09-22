Cathy Lyn McMillan

Cathy Lyn McMillan, passed away at home September 12, 2024 after a long illness. Cathy was born at Mountain Side Hospital in Montclair, New Jersey on June 17, 1953.

Cathy spent much of her life in Monmouth County, NJ, living in Middletown before meeting her first husband, Michael McMillan. The two moved to Eatontown, New Jersey enjoying many years there with family and friends

Cathy moved to Viera, Florida in 2016 to escape the cold New Jersey winters and enjoy the Florida Beaches. While living in Viera, Cathy was the office manager and personal assistant to the brokers in the MetLife Melbourne office.

Meeting her second husband Nick Luxon, Cathy and Nick moved to the Villages, Florida. The Villages lifestyle suited her well and she made a point to enjoy each day.

Cathy was a free spirit and lived life to the fullest. She was quick witted and had the ability to make all those around her laugh. She had many good friends in her volleyball and golf groups along with close friends in the neighborhood.

Cathy loved all things in nature and was a lover of animals. Cathy volunteered at several animal rescue shelters prior to getting sick. In her final days Cathy spent most of her time enjoying her plants, flowers, and butterfly garden.

Born to Joan and Robert Gleason, Cathy had two Brothers, Steven (Doris), Richard (Linda) and a sister Barbara (Greg).

Predeceased by her parents, brother Steven and first husband. Cathy is survived by her Aunt Diana Gleason, cousins Kris (Lynn) and Heather (Pat) and Noel Onkey, Gretchen, Cora, Nick, Josh, as well as Lucas and Michaela, nephew, and niece.

On her husband’s side, Cathy is survived by Nicks’ mother June, brother Robert and his wife, Randy, and brother Jim. Nicks daughters Lauren (Josh) and Briana (Soell), and grandchildren Nicholas, Madox, and Jameson and many nieces and nephews.