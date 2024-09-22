74.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Gary Martin

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Gary Wayne Martin, age 71, of Wildwood, FL, passed away on September 19, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice. Gary was born on August 31,1953 to his parents, Lawrence and Lucille Martin in Seneca, South Carolina.

He retired from Southern Refreshment as warehouse manager in 2018 Gary loved being a PaPa as well as a husband and father. He enjoyed watching UGA football on Saturdays and working in his yard. His family and friends will always remember him as a giving, kind man, always there to help.

Gary is survived by his wife Joyce Pittman Martin of 48 years; his children, Carey Martin of Wildwood FL., Julie/Jeramy Durrence of Cumming, Ga., Diane Martin of Wildwood, Fl; brother, Rhett/Betsy Martin of Jacksonville, Fl.; and his sisters, Yvonne Martin and Gwen Cleveland of The Villages; grandchildren, Trinity Wright, Kate and Ben Durrence, Sophia and Oliver Rompilla as well as many nieces, nephews grand nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Lawrence and Lucille Martin, of Cumming, GA.

The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for their care and kindness during this difficult time.

