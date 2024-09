Thelma Eugenia Barger

Thelma Eugenia Barger, age 91, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2024. She was born in Miami, Florida and earned an Associate College Degree.

Thelma was married to Horace Barger on September 7, 1951 as they were married for 68 years before Horace’s passing in 2019.

She worked in Sales at Eckerd Drugs, Sears & Roebuck and was a Hairdresser. She was an Avid Reader.

Thelma is survived by, 2 Sons, Frank Barger (Nancy Barger) & Doug Barger ; 1 Daughter, Diana Meredith (Oren Meredith); 7 Grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 4 Great-Great grandchild

She was preceded in death by her husband Horace F. Barger.

A graveside service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on September 30, 2024 at 12:30 p.m.