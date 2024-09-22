William Clifford Miller Jr.

William Clifford Miller, Jr. passed away on September 16, 2024. Bill was born on October 18, 1945 on Long Island, NY. He grew up in Islip, NY with his mother and father William and Virginia along with his one sister Marilyn.

He attended Islip High School and met his high school sweetheart Barbara. They got married and had two son’s together, Billy and Bobby. After separating, Bill met his second wife Maryann in Queens, NY. They had a son together named David and they got divorced. Bill decided to move back to Long Island.

Bill worked at Northrup Grumman, security at Islip Speedway, and the Long Island Railroad. His main job was as a conductor on the railroad with a career spanning 25 years. Bill met his third wife Edith on her daily commute to work on the railroad.

On September 9, 1990, Bill married Edith and they remained happily married for over 32 years. They never had children together, but they were both lovers of labrador and golden retrievers. Over the decades together, they owned four dogs named Blackie, Buddy, Rusty, and Joey.

In 2002, Bill and Edith followed their dreams and they moved down to The Villages escaping the bitter cold and crowded neighborhoods of Holbrook, NY.

He got to live his dream of retirement and follow his passion for golfing full time while enjoy the sunny weather of Florida. Bill’s main love was for golf. In his younger years, he also enjoyed fishing on the rough beaches of Montauk and Fire Island while standing in waist high water. He enjoyed bowling, loved watching Nascar, and he had a vast collection of shotguns shooting clays at the range.

Words cannot express how much Bill will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Bill is preceded in death by the recent passing of his wife Edith, on February 20, 2023 – due to a battle with Alzheimer’s. Also, preceded in death by his parents and sister.

Bill is survived by his three sons, Billy, Bobby, and David. He is also survived by his three grandchildren Madison, Cameron, and Brennan.