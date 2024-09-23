Cheryl Ann Runyon

Cheryl Ann Runyon, 79, Wildwood, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 19, 2024 at UF Health, Spanish Plaines Hospital, The Villages, Florida. She was born on February 14, 1945 in Albany, Oregon to her parents Lester M. Crocker and Mary Marie (Hess) Crocker.

Cherry and Gene Runyon, her late husband, moved to the area in 1987 from Santa Anna, California. She was a member of the Leesburg Moose Lodge #1034 for 37 years and held many officers’ positions including Deputy Grand Regent of Florida. She was also a member of the VFW of Wildwood, the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Leesburg, Amvets of Leesburg and the American Legion of Wildwood. Cherry attended First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Wildwood, Florida.

Cherry is survived by her three loving sons: John Joseph Bissell and his wife Sheri of Diamondhead, MS, Michael Anthony (Tony) Bissell and his wife Leslie of Diamondhead, MS and Charles Curtis Bissell and his wife Ruth Ann of Spring Hill, FL; a brother: Joe Agosto of Olympia, WA; three sisters: Jacquline Marie Hill of Ocala, FL, Mary Sue Agosto of Matoon, IL and Dashia Agosto of Chehalis, WA; 13 beloved grandchildren and many loving great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel in Wildwood with a Visitation to be held prior to the funeral service from 12:00 p.m. till the hour of service at the funeral home.