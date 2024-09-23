Edgar F. Quigley Jr.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ed Quigley, 75, who passed away peacefully on September 4, 2024, at his home in Lady Lake, FL.

He was born August 20, 1949, in Orlando, FL. Ed was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Victoria “Vicki”, his son Brian, daughter Angela Edmonds (Roy), and two beloved grandsons Anthony (Andrea) and Andrew Edmonds, as well as his “love at first sight” granddaughters Tara Stipe, Jordyn and Madison Davis. He was blessed with three beautiful great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Barnes, Carmen and Camila Edmonds. He is survived by sisters, Wendy West (Milton), Judy Love, Lee Ann Stanley (Butch), brother Rob Quigley, and first cousins, Dawn FitzGerald (Robin), Terry Potts (Cindy), and Mike Meeks (Valeria). As well as his stepmother Fay Simmons (Carl) and stepsister Delite Richardson (Matt). He was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita Quigley Eck and Edgar Franklin Quigley Sr.

Ed enlisted in the Marine Corps in October of 1966. After boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, SC, and Infantry training at Camp Lejeune, NC, he reported to Manual Morse Intercept Operator Training at Pensacola, FL. In October 1967 he was assigned to Sub-Unit 1 of First Radio Battalion, Chu Lai, Republic of Vietnam, with subsequent assignments to Camp Carrol, and Vandergrift Combat Base. He was finally attached to 9th Marine Regiment during Operation Dewey Canyon in the Au Sha Valley. He departed Viet Nam in June of 1969 as a Sergeant of Marines.

He next served at Company B, Marine Support Battalion, Edzell, Scotland from 1969 to 1972 and then at Company H, Homestead, Florida from 1972 to 1975. He was selected for Warrant Officer in 1975 and then reported to Company L, Marine Support Battalion, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba where he served until September 1977. In 1977 and 78 he was assigned to duty as the Officer in Charge of the 1st Special Security Communications Team, 3rd Marine Division, Okinawa. He was selected as a Limited Duty Officer (LDO) 1st Lieutenant in 1978 and assigned to 2nd Radio Battalion, Camp Lejeune, NC, where he served in a variety of command and staff billets until 1981. In June 1981, then Captain Quigley served as a Liaison Officer at the Army Signals Warfare Lab in Warrenton, VA. He reported to 1st Radio Battalion, Fleet Marine Forces Pacific, in 1984 where he served as the Assistant Operations Officer, and after his promotion to Major, as the Operations Officer of the battalion until 1988. He served as the Marine Staff Officer at Naval Security Group Pacific, Pearl Harbor until his retirement on 1 June of 1989.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 2 p.m., at The Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road Wildwood, FL.