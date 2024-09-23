John Joseph Jenkins

John Joseph Jenkins (90), was the oldest of four children born to John Clay Jenkins and Vera Edyth (Martin) Jenkins, former longtime residents of Wildwood, FL. He was born in Leesburg, Florida on August 12, 1934. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of September 16, 2024, in Newport, TN.

John is survived by his loving wife of almost 67 years, Doris (Lacefield) Jenkins (86); one beloved younger sister, Jackie Jenkins Branigan (James); and two beloved children, David R. Jenkins (Ellen), and Delina Jenkins Caldwell (Stephen). (One more child, Gregory Brian Jenkins, preceded him in death at the age of almost two, and the family lost one other child due to premature delivery). He is survived by five dearly loved grandchildren: Matthew Caldwell (Yvonne), Alexander Caldwell (Cynthia), Andrew Caldwell (Christine), Tyler Jenkins (Erin), and Kaitlyn Jenkins Munchenburg (Justin). He is survived as well as by seven dearly beloved great-grandchildren: Ava, J.J., Teddy, Sonny, Thiago, Reese, and Emmy. He is also survived by two beloved nieces on his side, Wendy Branigan Russell (Ben), and Amy Branigan Basinger (David) and their families, and by dearly loved family on Doris’ side, sister-in-law Sue Snook, nephew Johnson Cauthen, nieces Holli Lacefield and Lorissa Miller, and their families. Two of John’s siblings, preceded him in passing, Charlotte A. Jenkins, and James E. Jenkins.

John was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, attending regularly after his marriage in 1957, and having been baptized in 1967. He gave support to more than one congregation both here in his home state of Florida, and his adopted state of Tennessee.

The Jenkins’ family of John’s father had moved down from east Tennessee to the Wildwood area in 1916, and initially owned a good-sized farm in the Whitney community. The Martin family of John’s mother came to central Florida from coastal Georgia in the 1820’s, so John was a 5th generation Floridian. John’s parents lived for a few years in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Leesburg, FL, where John attended school until 6th grade. They then bought a home in Wildwood after World War 2, where John finished growing up and the family remained for over thirty more years.

John Jenkins, or ‘Johnny’ as he was known then, completed his diploma at Wildwood High School in 1952. He was very active in his school, lettering every year in all 4 sports of the day. His best loved sport was football, and he was named All Conference his senior year, and was a powerful player despite being 5’9” and 140 lbs. He had thoughts of becoming a football coach like his uncle Joe Jenkins, who also served as superintendent of schools for Lake County. He served as class president, was a member of NHS and Beta Club, and went to Boys State. He also acted in the senior play and had a school radio program. He mentioned many times to his children that he had some very good teachers at WHS who mentored him and encouraged him to pursue further education. He also had very good friends in Wildwood on his football team and in recent years attended their reunions until Covid put them on hold. He was honored by having his picture placed in the Wildwood High Hall of Fame, several years ago.

Johnny was planning to try out for a football scholarship when he suffered a bad burn at his summer job right after high school. He was not able to play football again, although he recovered enough to attend Florida State University where his 4 cousins attended, in the fall. He completed one year of college until the family finances required that he put those plans on hold. After marrying the love of his life, Doris Jane Lacefield in 1957, he served 2 years in the Army in Germany. He was hired into the banking business in 1962 and had to leave Wildwood as he was put on a fast track of training that required moving around in Florida every few years. He completed additional education in the required courses for bank officer training. He was made president of the Bank of West Melbourne in 1968, where he foiled a bank robbery in 1970 by his quick thinking. The bank robbers were later caught without harm to anyone.

John, as he was now called as a grown up, went on to open 2 independent banks as president in Florida, in Zephyrhills and Lehigh Acres. He retired from the Tri-County Community Bank of Lehigh Acres in 1996. He and his wife Doris moved to east Tennessee as did his son David and family, to the Smoky Mountains not very far from the hometown of his father, and they remained in TN until his death. They also for many years owned a farm in Madison County, FL where they had initially intended to retire, and where they were frequent and regular attenders of the Church of Christ in Madison, and also had there many dear friends. Their last home was in Cosby, TN, where they attended the Cosby Church of Christ even after their move into assisted living in nearby Newport, TN.

In their years in Florida and Tennessee John and Doris spent most of their time with their family, though they did like to travel. They drove across the U.S.A., visited Hawaii twice, and returned to see Germany once more and reconnect with old friends there. They had dear friends from their Army days, the Kascak’s, that they would periodically go visit in Connecticut. John always had a large garden and especially enjoyed seeing how many giveaways to friends and neighbors that his garden could produce. He really loved being outdoors and enjoyed teaching all of his kids and grandkids many useful things, like how to garden, hunt, and fish. Over the years John participated in the Lion’s Club, Jaycee’s, and Rotary Club, and coached Little League in his younger years, and supported several charities. One of his great joys was to attend the football games of his son, and grandsons. His great-grandsons are carrying on the family football tradition.

All are welcome to the ceremony and will gather at 10:30 a.m. at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL. The procession with police escorts will depart at 10:45 a.m. to the cemetery.

The graveside service for John Jenkins will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wildwood, FL, minister and son-in-law Stephen Caldwell presiding, and there will be no viewing held.