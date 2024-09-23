88.7 F
The Villages
Monday, September 23, 2024
N.J. sex offender headed to prison after living with mother in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments
Robert Allen Gerber
Robert Allen Gerber

A convicted New Jersey sex offender is heading to prison after moving in with his mother in The Villages.

Robert Allen Gerber, 60 was found guilty by a Sumter County jury this past week of failing to comply with sex offender reporting requirements.

Gerber had been living with his mother at 2857 Barboza Drive in the La Crescenta Villas when the native of Summers Point, N.J. failed to register his status with local law enforcement. He had been convicted in 2023 of possession of child sexual assault material in New Jersey.

As the result of last week’s verdict, Gerber has been sentenced to 30 months in the Florida Department of Corrections. After finishing his sentence, he will be transported back to New Jersey to face additional charges for his probation violation. 

Robert Gerber listens during the proceedings last week in Sumter County Court
Robert Gerber listens during the proceedings last week in Sumter County Court.

“When a sex offender fails to comply with registration requirements, it poses a significant risk to public safety,” said Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. “These laws are in place to ensure law enforcement can track and monitor offenders to prevent repeat crimes. Compliance is crucial to provide an additional layer of protection for our community.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Shelby Senn and Sonny McCathran.

