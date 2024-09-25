Daniel P. Semenza Jr.

Dan Semenza, 86, of The Villages, Fl passed away September 21, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice with his wife, Josephine, sister-in-law Nancy, brother-in-law Anthony and sister-in-law Carol at his side.

Dan was born in Old Forge Pa to Frances and Daniel Sr on Feb 15, 1938. The family moved to Carteret, NJ where Dan went to school and graduated Carteret High School in 1956. He attended Trenton State College (College of New Jersey), where he continued his sports career while earning a degree in teaching. He played soccer, basketball, field & track, and baseball. Dan graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1960.

He taught 5th grade at Lincoln Elementary School then computers in Woodrow Wilson Middle School, Edison, NJ from 1960 to 1994. In August, 1956, Dan joined the 78th Division (Tng), United States Army Reserve. He rose to the rank of Command Sergeant Major (CSM)and was the CSM of the entire 78th Division (Tng), NJ and then the 39th Ord Group, before retiring in 1991.

In 1979, Dan married Josephine (Jo) Weber. In 1984, Dan became involved with Odyssey of the Mind which is a creative problem-solving program for elementary to college students. His teams from Woodrow Wilson won many awards in the World Finals of Odyssey of the Mind. In 1994, Dan became the International Problem Captain for the Structure problem (it is a balsa wood construction which holds weights). He retired from volunteering in Odyssey of the Mind in 2016.

Dan and Jo retired from teaching in 1994 and moved to The Villages, Florida. Dan joined the Rotary Club of The Villages in 1997.

He progressed to President of the club in 2001. Dan was a Rotary Discussion Leader for Rotary Leadership Institute in 2007. He continued his Rotary work and was then elected to be Rotary

District Governor for District 6980 (Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties) for 2016-2017. Dan received the Rotary International Avenues of Service Award for his outstanding dedication to Rotary in 2020.

Dan really did not retire. He became the Chair of the Lake County Republican Party in 2001 which was a whirlwind of activity. He met Jeb Bush, George W. Bush and other Republicans in the 8 years he was the Chairman.

Dan is survived by his wife, Jo, of 45 years, his daughter, Christine Weidel, son-in-law, Chris, his son, Daniel Ill, brother Sam Semenza (Ann),brother Tony Semenza(Shirley),In-Iaws Toby (Gail) Yapaolo, Nancy (Rick) Stengel, Penny (Bill) Cheshire, Anthony (Carol) Yapaolo plus nieces, nephews and Grandson Matt(Samantha) WeideIe and Granddaughter Allie. There are numerous great nieces and great nephews in the family.

Celebration of Life will be on October 5, 2024 at Eisenhower Recreation Center, 3560 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Military burial will be on October 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. from Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, Fl.