Leonard Norville Wooten Sr.

Leonard Wooten, 78, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on September 19th, 2024, in his home, surrounded by family.

Leonard was known by friends and family as Lenny. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Estelle and Frank Wooten on April 30th, 1946. He married Ruth Wooten on December 16th, 1989 in Seminole, Florida. He was a Vietnam veteran and served as a Marine.

Lenny was preceded in death by daughter, Nicole Renee Wooten, his brother Orville Wooten, sister Juanita Johnson, and parents Estelle and Frank Wooten.

Lenny is survived by his wife Ruth, son Leonard (Jennifer) Wooten Jr., daughter Sherry Wooten, son Jacob Wooten, brother-in-law Willie Johnson, sister Naomi Delores Thomas, brother Frank (Carol) Wooten, brother Walter (Mary Sue) Wooten, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Honorary military services will be held at 11:30 a.m. October 11, 2024 at Florida National Cemetery at 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.

The family of Lenny Wooten is grateful to each of you for visits, phone calls, cards, and the many kind expressions of sympathy shown during this period of bereavement. May God bless each of you.

He Only Takes The Best

God saw he was getting tired and a cure was not to be.

So He put His arms around him and whispered “Come with me”.

With tear-filled eyes we watched him suffer and fade away.

Although we loved him deeply, we could not make him stay.

A Golden heart stopped beating; hard working hands put to rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the best. – Author unknown