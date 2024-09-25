Patricia C. Delong

Patricia DeLong, aged 71, passed away on September 22, 2024, in Lady Lake, Florida. Born on September 16, 1953, Patricia dedicated much of her life to caring for others, a trait that defined both her personal and professional life.

Patricia pursued a career in nursing, becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) in 2000, which allowed her to extend her innate compassion and care to her patients. Her loving and caring nature was well-known, and she was often described as the sweetest woman one could know, always eager to help those in need.

In her personal life, Patricia was a devoted family member and is survived by her brothers Jon Edwards (Anna), Tim Edwards, and Chris Edwards. She was a loving mother to her daughters Dawn Gibson (Brian), Dawn Jacoby (Brian), and Gina Predovich (Josh). Patricia’s joy was multiplied by her grandchildren Dawn Heinsinger (Joe), Alice McKenna (Ryan), Krystal Scoggins (Anthony), George Lowrey (Jenny), Chris Jacoby, Brian Gibson Jr, and Derrick Jacoby. She also cherished her six great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, James Allen DeLong, and her son, Josef Rickert.

Beyond her family and career, Patricia found pleasure in her hobbies, which included playing farm games on Facebook, as well as more traditional crafts like sewing and crocheting blankets. These activities were not just pastimes but also another avenue through which she expressed her love and care by creating warm, personal gifts for her loved ones.

Patricia’s life was one of giving, both professionally as a nurse and personally to her large, loving family. Her warmth and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her.