Paul A. Betlem

Angels came for Paul on September 18, 2024 at his home in The Villages, FL. Paul was born in Rochester, NY on January 3, 1935, to John and Doris Betlem.

Predeceased by his wife Jane; brother John (Jack) Betlem. Paul and Jane married in 1954 and spent 60 beautiful years together.

He leaves behind daughters Lori Betlem Lytle (James); Susan Recchia (Stephen); Grandchildren: Matthew Leszyk (Laila); Adam Leszyk; Kara Harris (Jason); A. J. Lytle (Vanessa) and Nine Great Grandchildren: Anika, Marcus, Logan, Nathan, Hudson, Timothy, James, Shea, and Andrew. Also survived by brother Robert Betlem.

A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His family and his work were his two greatest joys. Paul was an avid golfer in New York and Florida (he was featured in a local magazine for playing a round with four generations of his family). He particularly loved dining out with family and friends, playing poker with his buddies, and solving crossword puzzles. Paul was a volunteer fireman with West Webster Fire Department and served terms as President and Commissioner.

He was also a member of the Webster Kiwanis Club, Webster Firemen’s Exempt Club, and Past Chairman of the upstate chapter of the Air Conditioning Contractors of America. Paul was proud to have served in the United States Coast Guard. Following his service, Paul joined his father to create the John Betlem Heating and Cooling company, later serving as President and Chairman of the Board. He was extremely proud of the jobs he was able to create that provided for so many workers and their families! May he rest in Peace!