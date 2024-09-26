79.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Christine Cheney

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

Christine Lea Cheney of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida, passed away on September 3, 2024.

Born in St. Petersburg to Arthur and Helen Cheney, Christine had a deep passion for animals, particularly in training and breeding. She cherished her time with her dog, Stella, as well as with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Christine loved spending time in the Everglades as well as traveling all over the US and made many cherished friends.

She is survived by her son, Derrel Cheney, and daughter-in-law, Holly, of Tallahassee, FL; her daughter, Destiny Cheney, of Nevada; her companion, Charles “Chuck” Jensen, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; and her grandchildren, Tesla, Aizen, and Aedra.

