Thursday, September 26, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Linda Ann Maier, 81, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, September 23, 2024. She was born Wednesday, March 17, 1943, in Murray, KY to Archie and Mary L. (nee Dismore) Edmonds.

She attended Murray State University where she was awarded her bachelor’s degree. She continued her education at Rollin’s College where she was awarded her master’s degree in education. She taught in the Sumter County School District for over 35 years.

She enjoyed gardening, shopping, and renovating the many homes she purchased.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Lewis Marvin Maier, sister, Barbara Gallion; brother, L.E. Edmunds.

Survivors include children, Jason & Desiree Maier of Wildwood and Jon & Thressa Maier of Oxford; grandchildren, Brecca Maier, Kara Maier and Hunter Maier; nieces: Tammie Dyer and Cindy Ricks and many other loving family and friends.

There will be a celebration of life funeral service on September 28, at 2:00 p.m. at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785. Graveside services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Wildwood, FL

