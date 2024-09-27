Janet Ruth Burgess

80.7 F
The Villages
Friday, September 27, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Janet Burgess, 65, passed away on September 23, 2024. She was born in Canton, Ohio, on May 29, 1959, to Robert and Mabel Zurcher. Janet loved Jesus and spent more than 40 years as a pastor’s wife and Sunday School teacher. She worked in the banking industry for 15 years — from bank teller to assistant branch manager and personal banker — spending more than 10 of those years working locally serving Leesburg and Lady Lake customers who she enjoyed helping.

She is survived by her husband: Daniel Burgess Sr. of Belleview, Florida; Children: Joy Burgess of Thornville, Ohio, and Daniel Burgess Jr. of Oahu, Hawaii; Grandchildren: Timothy Bautista Jr., Alayna Burgess, Arianna Burgess; Sisters: Diane (David) Mahin and Barbara (Rodney) Parks; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her Brother: Bobby Dale Zurcher; Father: Robert Zurcher; Mother: Mabel Zurcher.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at the Lady Lake Wesleyan Methodist Church at 2:30 p.m.

