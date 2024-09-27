80.7 F
The Villages
Friday, September 27, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Russell James Hilmer, age 82, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

He was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 13, 1942, son of the late Jacob and Charlotte Hilmer and 3rd child in the family of 9 children. He was a Steamfitter by trade, Local 601 Milwaukee, WI, becoming a field superintendent and later a project manager. On a blind date, it was love at first sight with Melanie, his wife of 62 years, they danced through life together (occasionally stepping on each other’s toes, but always with love).

Devoted father to Ryan (Ida), Brett (Lori) Shannon Sanford (Russ) and Kelly Gray (Todd). 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandbabies. Brother to Richard (deceased) (Kathy); Robert (Carole deceased); Kathy (Don); Karen (deceased); Roger (Julie); Randal (Jackie); Kristine (Ron); Karol (Al); and Brother-in-law to Chris Marquardt (deceased).

Russ was a member of St Timothy Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He volunteered for Marion County Hospice. Russ excelled in softball, bowling, golf, dancing and was an enthusiastic fisherman and hunter. He loved card games whenever possible (cribbage, sheepshead, and canasta). Russ was a problem solver, cheerer on-er, supportive, fun loving and hard working. He enjoyed his Manhattan each day. With a “simpler lifestyle”, Russ loved life itself, thankful to enjoy retirement here in sunny, warm Florida. No memorial or celebration of life is planned but ask that you treasure fond memories of him with a smile. Uncle, “Pops”, Grandpa, friend: Russ, you’ll be missed.

