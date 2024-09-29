Don Canaan

Don Canaan, 86, originally of the Bronx, NY, died in The Villages, Florida on September 27, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

Don was born in the Bronx in 1938 to Louis and Sally (Sarah) Swerdlow. It was on the streets of New York City that Don spent his childhood and teen years mentally cataloguing the price of every item at his local delis, soda fountains, and movie theaters to constantly remind his descendants of in later decades.A lifelong lover of media, Don earned a Bachelor of Arts from City College of New York, Institute of Film Techniques in 1961 and a Master of Arts in Journalism from The Ohio State University in 1984.

He followed his passion throughout his career, working as a photographer for the US Army (1956 – 1963) and as a film editor for NBC News NY, where he earned a Peabody Award for Film Editing on “American White Paper: Organized Crime in the United States.”Don’s passion for documenting the world around him followed him home, where he lovingly compiled photo albums and home videos of his family and the world outside. A perpetual early adopter of technology, Don was always up to date on the latest home recording, camera, and computer equipment.

His online presence and dexterity was unmatched for one of his generation, and he was living proof that you can always teach an old dog new tricks. In retirement, Don continued to pursue journalistic endeavors and delved into the world of fiction writing, publishing multiple novels and stories. He stayed up-to-date on current events, sharing articles and news with his loved ones around the world. He continued his beloved practice of price tracking, always ready to confirm that yes, Walmart did raise the price of Kemp’s frozen yogurt by 10¢.

Don’s sense of humor was spectacular; his family remembers fondly his quick wit and the way he had a song reference or related fact for any topic that was on the table. He was a big fan of mid-century comedians such as Groucho Marx, Jackie Gleason, Tom Lehrer, and Mel Brooks. He was a member of Chabad of the Villages and the Villages Writing Club.

Don leaves behind his children Tamar and Golan Canaan, grandchildren Lex Shelton and Aviad and Eden Canaan, along with his devoted ex-wife Mazal (who will miss arguing with him terribly). He is also survived by his sons Richard and Kenneth Swerdlow, grandchildren Matt, Josh, Sarah, Rachel, and Brandon Swerdlow, and ex-wife Rita.