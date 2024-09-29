83.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Fellow Floridians need our help in aftermath of Hurricane Helene

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

We are fortunate here in The Villages and surrounding area to have escaped the wrath of Hurricane Helene. Many of our fellow Floridians were not so lucky.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis have announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund to support communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. The fund is a component of the Volunteer Florida Foundation and supports recovery initiatives including Activate Hope.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with the public sector, private sector, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities.

Donations made to the Disaster Fund are tax-deductible. Donations may be made by visiting FloridaDisasterFund.org, or by mail to the below address. Checks should be made payable to the Volunteer Florida Foundation and should include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line.

Volunteer Florida Foundation
Attention: Florida Disaster Fund
1545 Raymond Diehl Road Suite 250
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Please find it in your heart to give what you can to help your fellow Floridians at this desperate time.

