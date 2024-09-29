84.3 F
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Opening date announced for new restaurant at former Red Lobster

By Staff Report
An opening date has been announced for a restaurant that took over the former Red Lobster restaurant location in The Villages.

A grand opening event will kick off at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Tap House Social at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Tap House Social is going in at the former home of Red Lobster.

Red Lobster closed earlier this year, among the company’s struggles, but Fred Karimipour, who owns and operates several restaurants and country clubs in The Villages, stepped in and introduced a new concept for the location.

The restaurant will feature a large selection of craft beers, food and sports. According to its website, the new restaurant will be “more than just a place to eat” and will offer “sports fans and families” the chance to “come together to enjoy great food” and watch games.

