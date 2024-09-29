The Villages named best retirement town for America’s middle class

The Villages has been named the best retirement town for America’s middle class.

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has earned that recognition from GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates’ study found that the annual cost of living in The Villages is $48,808 and the household median income is $73,415. The average Social Security benefit in The Villages is $30,704. The average value for a single-family home in The Villages is roughly $400,000.

To qualify for this study, a city had to have a population of at least 10,000 residents, with at least 25% of the population aged 65 and over.

Five of the cities rated in the Top 10 by GoBankingrates are located in Florida.

Here’s the list:

1. The Villages

2. Green Valley City, Ariz.

3. Sun City West, Ariz.

4. Hot Springs Village, Ark.

5. Venice, Fla.

6. Sun City, Ariz.

7. Sun City Center, Fla.

8. Punta Gorda, Fla.

9. Mesquite, Nev.

10. Englewood, Fla.