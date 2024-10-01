Elaine Tomaszewski

Elaine Tomaszewski was born in Detroit, MI. on June 18, 1936, and she passed peacefully in her home with her family members beside her on September 15, 2024, in The Villages, FL.

Preceded by her parents, Josef and Vivian Otter, she was born the middle child of five. She spent most of her life in Michigan, where she also owned a restaurant, “”, with her husband, Eugene (Geno) Tomaszewski, in Lake City.

A master dressmaker, she was well known for her beautiful clothing and quilting.

Elaine always had a smile on her face and loved people.

She will be dearly missed by her two children, five grandchildren, and her loving partner of her last thirteen years, Frank Sercia.