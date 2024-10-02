Brigitte Maria Rodrick

Briggite Maria Rodrick, 89, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Bushnell, Florida on September 29, 2024. She was born in Augsburg, Bavaria on June 17, 1935 to Theodore and Theres Heilgemeir.

Mrs. Rodrick was a Christian by faith. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cross stitching, fishing, camping, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years: Edward Rodrick of Bushnell, Florida; children: John Rodrick (Jan) of Tonica, Illinois, Ned Rodrick of Slayton, Minnesota, Theresa Hart of Peru, Illinois, Tim Rodrick (Lisa) of Iowa City, Iowa, and Gary Rodrick (Nicole) of Streator, Illinois; grandchildren: Lori, Kelly, Jessica, Chad, Brian, Joshua, Adam, Jennifer, Matt, Holli, Brandi, Wendi, Allana, Troy, and Aiden; 25 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren, and brother: Deiter Heilgemeier of Germany.

She was preceded in death by her grandsons: John Rodrick, Jr. and Justin McMillin; great granddaughter: Tilli Rose; sister: Ellie, and her parents: Theodor and Theres Heilgemeier.