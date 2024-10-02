Carolyn Ann Clawson

Carolyn Ann Clawson passed away at her home in Lady Lake Florida on September 28th 2024.

She was born in Ashtabula County Ohio on April 28, 1948 to Wilbur Homer Shahan and Evelyn Daisy Poling.

Carolyn Married Donald Allen Clawson on June 29, 1968. Carolyn was a retired machinist, worked in factories in Ohio and as a foreman at Qual Tool in Florida prior to retirement. She was an avid gardener and loved taking care of her ferns and flowers. As a young girl, she enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables with her mother and siblings, she taught Sunday school, loved children and animals and reading books.

She blazed the trail while taking care of her elderly mother when she was in terminally ill, cared for her husband later in life when his health was declining and was a second mother to her younger sister. She always put her family first and never let them go without. She was very dependable and all her employers knew they could count on her to accomplish any task she was given. She was just as feisty as she was kind.

She enjoyed making quilts, sewing, cooking and spending quality time with her family.

She is preceeded in death by her parents, her husband Donald Clawson, her daughter Jeanette Clawson and two brother Richard and David Shahan.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Sosh (husband James), Two Brothers, Ronald and Roger Shahan, a Sister Linda Napolitan (husband Mike) four grand children, Andrew Sosh, Tyler Sosh, Kimberly Clawson and Kathryn Sosh, Two Great grand children Krystal and Jesse Sosh.