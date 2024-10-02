Marian Mansolf

Marian Marie Mansolf, 89, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2024.

Marian was born in Michigan on February 8, 1935, to Andrew and Marie Engel. On December 4, 1954, she married Bernard (Tuck) and went on to have five sons, Steven, David, Philip, Scott, and Bernard, Jr. “B. J.”

As a wife and mother she was selfless and would do anything for her family. She would always say, she had the best boys ever! Marian believed all things were created by GOD for a reason. If there was ever a creature in need, she’d be the first to offer help. Her heart and should truly overflowed with love and compassion for all.

Marian is survived by her husband Bernard; children David, Philip (Linda), Scott (Cindy), B. J. (Sofia); grandchildren Jennifer (Kursten) Strothman, Tiffany (Bob) Hahn, Christopher (Lauren), Michelle (Matt) Czerwinski, Steven (Madison), Lizette and Alex; great-grandchildren Addison, Gemma, Garvin, Leah, Ethan, Jackson, Harper, Elizabeth, Hunter, Avianna, Dayvion, Hunter; and her loving sister Bonnie (Lou) Krieger.

She was preceded in death by her son Steven; and parents Andrew and Marie Engel.