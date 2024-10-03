Alice Marie Koestner

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Alice Marie Koestner, a beloved member of our community, who left us on October 1, 2024, at the age of 77. Alice was a shining light in the lives of many and dedicated herself to making a difference in the community she loved.

As President of The Villages Ashland Ladies Club, Alice inspired countless women with her leadership, warmth, and unwavering support. Her commitment to service extended to her role as a member of Caring Neighbors Services, where she offered compassion and assistance to those in need.

Alice found joy in life’s simple pleasures, whether it was enjoying a round of golf, splashing through water aerobics, or engaging in spirited games of Mahjong and Samba with friends. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. Whether it was playing board games, hanging out by the pool or just visiting with them, Alice delighted in being a loving grandma. Her laughter and enthusiasm for life were contagious, and her family friends were treasures she cherished deeply.

Alice is survived by her beloved husband Michael. The loving sister of Theresa Dymek (Ronald). A cherished mother of Michael Jr. (Peggy), Danielle Beyrodt (Bryan), and Stephen (Patricia). A dear Grandmother of Michael, Jennifer, Andrew, Stephen, Alexander, and Henry. An adored sister-in-law to Katherine Burmester (Karl). She will be missed by her dear family & friends who will remember her kindness, spirit, and the joy she brought to every gathering.