86.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 3, 2024
type here...

Donald Horry Bedell

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

Donald Horry Bedell, 81, of Lady Lake, passed away Monday, September 30, 2024. Born in Coral Gables, Florida, he moved to Lady Lake in 2020 from Jacksonville, Florida.

He worked as a Correctional Officer at the Butner, NC Correctional Facility, Don was a member of the Whitney Baptist Church, Leesburg and was the former sexton of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Jacksonville, FL.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ruth A. Bedell, Lady Lake, FL; 2 daughters, Kate Bedell, Jacksonville, FL, Jennifer (Kristopher, Sr.) Kessel, Tavares, FL; son, Joseph Westlund, Jacksonville, FL; sister, Martha Alexander, Charlotte, NC; 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth Kessel, Katja Kessel, Nadja Kessel, Kristopher Kessel, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at Whitney Baptist Church, Leesburg on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villages Grown poised to cash in if voters approve Amendment 3

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages Grown is poised to cash in if Amendment 3 passes, legalizing marijuana.

Federal government too big and wasting too much money

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends our federal government has gotten too big and is wasting too much money. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Developer doesn’t want tickets issued for Bad Parking

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident alleges the Developer doesn’t want to see tickets issued for Bad Parking.

I can’t vote for Kamala Harris

A Village of De La Vista Democrat contends he cannot vote for Kamala Harris. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Softball player could be transgender

A Village of Lake Deaton resident urges understanding for a softball player who might be transgender. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos