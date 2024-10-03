Donald Horry Bedell, 81, of Lady Lake, passed away Monday, September 30, 2024. Born in Coral Gables, Florida, he moved to Lady Lake in 2020 from Jacksonville, Florida.

He worked as a Correctional Officer at the Butner, NC Correctional Facility, Don was a member of the Whitney Baptist Church, Leesburg and was the former sexton of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Jacksonville, FL.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ruth A. Bedell, Lady Lake, FL; 2 daughters, Kate Bedell, Jacksonville, FL, Jennifer (Kristopher, Sr.) Kessel, Tavares, FL; son, Joseph Westlund, Jacksonville, FL; sister, Martha Alexander, Charlotte, NC; 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth Kessel, Katja Kessel, Nadja Kessel, Kristopher Kessel, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at Whitney Baptist Church, Leesburg on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.