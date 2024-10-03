Joyce Mary Gagnon

Joyce Mary Gagnon, 78, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully Friday, September 27, 2024 at HCA Ocala Hospital with family by her side.

She was born January 18, 1946 in Boston, MA. Joyce’s mother, Dorothy French, died when Joyce was only 3, so her loving sister, Jean, actually raised her as her mother, followed by 7 kids of her own who were like little brothers and sisters to Joyce.

She worked in banking for 30 years, she enjoyed traveling, she loved flowers, cooking, and yet very content with watching westerns on tv. Before covid, she enjoyed participating once a week at Operation Shoebox, an organization that helps the military, where she made numerous friends.

She is survived by her loving husband, Paul; her son, John Fisher of Holiday, FL; her daughter, Tracey (Steve) Ussery of Clearwater, FL; stepson, Paul (Diana) Gagnon of Salem, NH, and stepdaughter Michelle (Gary) Reed of Hudson, NH. Six grandchildren: Meagan, Kimberly, Mathew, Heather, Kate, and Amanda; great grandchildren: Miley and Cohen. Also survived by her brother, Richard (Lena) French and 3 nieces who were like sisters, Dorothy, Christine, and Brenda.

She was predeceased by her sister/mother, Jean Cicero who just recently died September 10. 2024, her nephew George, nieces Cathy & Joyce and two brothers, Edward (Fran) and James French.

Celebration of Life to be held at the Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, located at 3990 E. SR 44, Ste 105, Wildwood FL, 34785 on October 12, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.