Joe Oliveira, 87, of The Villages passed away on October 2, 2024, surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 25, 1937, in Tampa, Florida to Joseph & Dora Oliveira.

Joe is survived by his wife, Jane Oliveira with whom he shared 66 wonderful years and raised three children, Perry, Brenda, & Steve, along with 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; and his sister, Louise Cali.

He served in the Navy as an Aviation Electrician with an honorable discharge. After the Navy, Joe & Jane called Tennessee home for over 30 years where he was a successful building contractor. Joe & Jane retired to Florida over 20 years ago where they’ve lived and attended church in The Villages.

A visitation service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.

