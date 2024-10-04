John A. Devlin

John Devlin, 81 years old, of the Villages, Florida passed away on September 29, 2024, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Jack was born in Philadelphia on October 16, 1943, to Joseph and Thelma Devlin. He is predeceased by his brother Joseph. Jack is survived by his wife Ann Marie Lombardi, daughter Leigh Grady and her husband Carlton and two granddaughters Monica and Lilli of Sterling Massachusetts.

Upon graduating Lincoln High School, Jack joined the U.S. Navy. He served 20 years, earned his Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree and retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was a proud commissioning crewman of the U.S.S. John F. Kennedy CV- 67 aircraft carrier in 1968, was the sixth man aboard and is a plank owner. In 2005 he sailed “Big John” from Norfolk to Boston for her Farewell Port Visit. He was presented a flag flown during voyage. Jack and his guests were aboard her final Sunset Parade.

In 2007, Jack and his wife traveled to Mayport for her decommissioning ceremony. Jack was an active member of the Massachusetts Bay Council Navy League. In 2006, he sailed with the Council on the U.S.S. Constitution’s Independence Day Turnaround Cruise on “Old Ironsides” 208th year of dedicated service to the U.S. Navy with his wife and in-laws. He was presented with a flag flown that day. Jack donated much of his Navy memorabilia to the Eisenhower Recreation Center, his brother Joseph’s USS Coral Sea photo and a framed display of his parents’ wartime ration books.

Jack was an avid golfer and won 3 Villages Cup Glenview Championships. He joined several bowling leagues, threw a 300 game/800 series and bowled in military team’s competitions. He and his wife Ann Marie enjoyed many travels together and he kept his promise throughout their 30 years of marriage “we will go through life laughing.”

A Military Honors Funeral Committal Services will be at the Massachusetts National Veterans Cemetery, Bourne.