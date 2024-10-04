82.9 F
The Villages
Friday, October 4, 2024
Mystery million dollar lottery winner bought ticket at local liquor store

By Meta Minton
Comments

It’s a mystery who bought a million dollar Florida Lottery ticket this week at a local liquor store. But he knows who he is.

As of close of business Friday at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee, the winning $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR ticket holder had not yet stepped forward.

The winning scratch-off ticket was sold Wednesday at Discount Beverages & Smoke on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Discoun Beverages Smoke in Lady Lake
Discount Beverages & Smoke is located on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The lucky lottery player reportedly bought six $50 tickets for $300. He scratched them off right there and discovered he was a winner.

The sudden millionaire is said to have told a store clerk that he was going to tell his boss to, “Take this job and shove it.” (However, the language was apparently much more profane.)

The $50 Scratch-Off game, $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, was launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. This game also features more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes.

The $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular is a Florida Lottery scratch off game
The $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular is a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

The only person who has won the top jackpot thus far was Marquis Anderson of Fort Lauderdale, who took the lump sum option of $16 million.

In the case of the ticket sold this week in Lady Lake, the lump sum payout would be $640,000.

This past December, 55-year-old Andrew Smith of Lady Lake claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. Smith purchased his winning ticket from Winn-Dixie located at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. The store received $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

