57.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
type here...

$1 million Florida Lottery ticket sold at Winn-Dixie in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Florida Lottery has announced that 55-year-old Andrew Smith of Lady Lake claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Smith purchased his winning ticket from Winn-Dixie located at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 Scratch-Off game, $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, was launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. This game also features more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why does everyone feel entitled to be so rude to guests?

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why everyone has been feeling so entitled to be rude to visitors to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Biden is destroying America

A Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed that President Biden is Making America Great Again.

Speed cameras are a horrible idea

A reader from the Village of Mallory Square, in a Letter to the Editor, says that speed cameras are a horrible idea.

Not enough oversight or regulation of golf carts

A reader who lost a loved one who was struck by a golf cart, contends the lack of regulation and oversight of golf carts is a real danger.

Unfounded fears spread by MAGA

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, addresses some of the “sky is falling” fears of the MAGA crowd.

Photos