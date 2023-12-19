$1 million Florida Lottery ticket sold at Winn-Dixie in The Villages

The Florida Lottery has announced that 55-year-old Andrew Smith of Lady Lake claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Smith purchased his winning ticket from Winn-Dixie located at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 Scratch-Off game, $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, was launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. This game also features more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.