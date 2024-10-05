Mozelle Davis Green

Mozelle Davis Green, 86, went to be with the Lord in Webster, Florida on October 1, 2024. She was born in Moultrie, Georgia on September 25, 1938 to Elzie and Carrie Davis.

She was a member of York Street Church of God for 51 years and granny Mo loved her “preacher”. She enjoyed laughing, cooking, watching Matt Dillon, and eating with family and friends especially at her favorite restaurant, Captains D’s.

She is survived by her Daughter: Michelle Green of Webster, Florida; Granddaughter: Datha Green West (Darren) of Webster, Florida; Brother-In-Law: Jesse Mitchell Green (Rosa) of High Springs; Sister-In-Laws: Dolly Green of Webster, Florida and Vera Sumner of Jacksonville, Florida and also many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Mozelle was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Green of 54 years. Siblings: Betsy, Buddy, Mildred, Juanita, and John; Parents: Elzie and Carrie Davis.