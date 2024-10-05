85.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 5, 2024
type here...

Mozelle Davis Green

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Mozelle Davis Green
Mozelle Davis Green

Mozelle Davis Green, 86, went to be with the Lord in Webster, Florida on October 1, 2024. She was born in Moultrie, Georgia on September 25, 1938 to Elzie and Carrie Davis.

She was a member of York Street Church of God for 51 years and granny Mo loved her “preacher”. She enjoyed laughing, cooking, watching Matt Dillon, and eating with family and friends especially at her favorite restaurant, Captains D’s.

She is survived by her Daughter: Michelle Green of Webster, Florida; Granddaughter: Datha Green West (Darren) of Webster, Florida; Brother-In-Law: Jesse Mitchell Green (Rosa) of High Springs; Sister-In-Laws: Dolly Green of Webster, Florida and Vera Sumner of Jacksonville, Florida and also many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Mozelle was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Green of 54 years. Siblings: Betsy, Buddy, Mildred, Juanita, and John; Parents: Elzie and Carrie Davis.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Bring manufacturing back home

A Village of Charlotte resident contends it's time to bring manufacturing back to America and one presidential candidate is uniquely qualified to make that happen.

Jersey Girl did not follow parking etiquette

A Village of Collier resident jumps into the controversy about the Jersey Girl's parking at a postal station.

MAGA parade will bring stupid together in The Villages

A Village of Palo Alto resident grimaced when he read about the upcoming MAGA Club golf cart rally in favor of President Trump. He explains why in a letter to the Editor.

We have too many self-entitled Karens and Kevins

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont woman worries that we have too many self-entitled Karens and Kevins.

Vlllages-News.com owes Jersey Girl an apology!

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident believes Villages-News.com owes the “Jersey Girl” an apology for publishing a Bad Parking photo from the Parking Patrol.

Photos