James Goulette

James Palmer Goulette, Lt Colonel (retired) passed away peacefully on September 22, 2024, at Cornerstone Hospice Center in The Villages, Florida.

He was born in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine in 1948 to Eugene and Margaret (Palmer) Goulette. He grew up in Guilford, Maine, the second of four children and graduated from Gould Academy in 1966. While in high school he managed the produce department at the Goulette IGA store where he developed the strong work ethic he inherited from his father.

Jim dedicated his life to service, both in the Army and in his community. He proudly served in the Army from 1967 to 1994. He was commissioned an officer in 1971, eventually achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel.

Following his distinguished military service, he continued to work as a General Manager of a seafood processing plant in Cape Coral, Florida and then as the senior Army instructor for the US Virgin Islands ROTC program. When Jim returned to Florida fully retired, he immersed himself and supported multiple local and military charities.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Eileen; sister, Laurine Goulette; brothers, Thomas Goulette and Joseph Goulette; six children, (he was predeceased by one child), 17 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

His legacy of service, love, and dedication will forever be cherished by his family and friends.

Military honors will be rendered when he is buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.