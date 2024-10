Morris Holland 73, a resident of Summerfield, Florida passed away on October 1, 2024 in Tavares, Florida.

Morris worked in Land clearing, welding, and was a jack of all trades. He loved spending time with his wife Melody and all of his family. That was the most important thing to him.

He is preceded in death by his parents Noel and Louise Holland, and step-mother Narvis, sisters Joy Arnold and Peggy Overman and niece Vicky Jones.

Morris is survived by his wife Melody Holland Summerfield, Florida; daughters Leah Neal Leesburg, Florida, Niki Holland Summerfield, Florida, sister Ann Holland Summerfield, Florida, nephews Steve Arnold Bono, Arkansas, Gary Arnold Bono, Arkansas, Mike Tennison Bartow, Florida, nieces Lisa Talkington Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Traci Passmore Bono Arkansas, Betty O’neil Marianna, Florida, Rebekah Villano Summerfield, Florida, Michelle Hanna Lillington, North Carolina His 5 granddaughters, 1 great granddaughter and many great nieces and nephews.