Ronald Beaton

Ronald was a highly thought of and loved person both in his personal and professional life. He had a strong work ethic and had a long career with Hooper Holmes in Boston. Next he became a successful entrepreneur with his own firm Verifacts Corporation which completed loss control surveys. Also he had a passion for writing.

In February 1995 he started The Weymouth Journal, Weymouth’s independent community newspaper published twice a month and was Editor/Publisher/Owner. Very concerned for the homeless he provided the newspaper free so that the homeless could sell the paper and support themselves. Later, he started The Boston-Newsletter which was a grassroots street paper mostly written by homeless and formerly homeless people. The mission was to effect social justice and equality for the homeless and underemployed by providing economic opportunity for those seeking to regain their lives.

Ronald’s club activities included being a member and past president of The Seventy-Six Club Of Boston. The purpose was to promote good fellowship among a select group of professional and businessmen, meeting at weekly luncheons for informative, inspiring and entertaining talks by outstanding leaders of the day and to promote charitable and community causes that club decided to support.

Ronald was congratulated and honored by The Grand Lodge of Masons in Massachusetts for being a past Master and was raised to the sublime degree May 10,1982, Mount Lebanon Lodge A.F. & A.M., on 40 years as a Master Mason.

Upon retirement he spent summer in Somers, CT and winter in The Villages, FL.

Ronald loved Mercedes so much that his middle name should have been Mercedes. Over the years he was a car collector and when he arrived in Florida with his beautiful Caspian Blue 2007 E350 Convertible he was in his element. Later he fell in love with white E350 wagons. So much so that he traveled to Alabama to buy one since none were to be found in the Northeast. Over the years where ever he went he would get compliments on this car, and he was always happy to talk about this car.

Ronald joined the Minute Man Section Mercedes-Benz Club of America for Mercedes enthusiasts in Massachusetts. He eagerly agreed to write and print the club newsletter which was called “Tri-Angles”. Due to his writing skill and way with words he was always asked to take this on for many organizations.The Minute Man Section entered his newsletters in the Mercedes-Benz Club of America Newsletter Contest in 2006. Ronald was honored to be in the Top Ten Newsletter Award nationally.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Baldwin Brothers, Freedom Plaza 3990 FL-44, #105, Wildwood, Florida.

Funeral Rites will be Friday October 11, 2024, 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 5323 E. County Road 462 Wildwood, Florida.