Sheldon Isaac Freedman

Sheldon Isaac Freedman was born on October 20, 1935, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Barney and Sarah (née Grossman) Freedman.

He passed away in the early morning of September 30, 2024, with his family by his side. Shel grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. He studied at Ohio State University before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1958 through 1960. He was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany, as a Sergeant in the Entertainment Division, Special Services Section, coordinating live entertainment for the troops, including performances by U.S. and local German artists.

He took advantage of the GI Bill and completed his education at Boston University, graduating from the Theater Department. It was there that he met Mirelle Resnik in an English class—he was the “cute guy in chinos” who sat in front of her. Shel and Mirelle fell in love and were married on July 2, 1967, in Framingham, Massachusetts. Through his words and actions, he always showed respect, kindness, and care for Mirelle.

The couple welcomed three children, and as a father, Shel was involved, encouraging, fun, loving, and wise. He expressed his love and pride freely, and family always came first. His Jewish faith was central to his identity throughout his life. Together with Mirelle and their children, the family built and maintained many holiday traditions. Shel was, hands-down, the best afikomen hider at any Passover Seder. He was also a founding member of the Jewish War Veterans Judith A. Resnik Post 352 in The Villages, where he held leadership roles, including organizing monthly guest speakers and clothing drives for the homeless.

Shel enjoyed a long career in the entertainment industry, managing event venues such as convention centers and multiplex movie theaters. Career highlights included overseeing Elvis Presley’s first show at the Springfield Civic Center in July 1975. For another concert, Shel fulfilled Aretha Franklin’s special request for a silver tea set in her dressing room by bringing in the one he and Mirelle had received as a wedding gift. He concluded his working career as a multi-award-winning manager for National Amusements, recognized for his creative movie premiere promotions. Throughout his career, Shel was respected by his coworkers and staff for being supportive and maintaining high standards.

Shel’s passions included music and singing—he played piano and was a tenor, performing with The Villages Pops Chorus for several seasons. He was involved in live theater, participating as an actor, singer, producer, and stage manager. He also loved reading. A world traveler, Shel’s adventures began during his military service when he saved his leave to explore Europe and Israel. Alongside his lifelong travel partner, Mirelle, he enjoyed exploring the world, especially just before and after retiring to The Villages in 2011. Their most memorable trips included cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, and Europe. Shel was always up for adventure, whether parasailing, dancing on a Jamaican catamaran, hiking along an Alaskan glacier, or bargaining with a painter on the streets of Paris. He often shared the story of renting a moped—only to have the agent cancel the contract because Shel couldn’t quite navigate out of the parking lot. Safety first!

Shel was a gifted storyteller, known for his attention to detail and ability to recall names from across his life — from high school classmates to Army buddies, coworkers from the 1970s, and service providers in The Villages. His reading of bedtime stories was a family favorite, though Mirelle often found him fast asleep mid-story, only to be awoken by a small voice asking, “Daddy, what happens next?”

Shel is survived by his children: Jason Freedman and his wife, Karen, of Cumberland, Rhode Island; Matt Freedman and his wife, Faith, of Falmouth, Maine; Rachel Freedman and her husband, Pavol Popovic, of Washington, D.C. He also leaves behind six grandchildren who each held a special place in his heart: Dan, Kenzie, Maya, Jacob, Gabe, and Avery.

Shel was predeceased by his sister Alezah Eisenstein and her husband Ike Eisenstein. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews: Amy Daniels and her husband Scott, Bob Eisenstein and his wife Maureen, Lynn Eisenstein, and Marty Eisenstein and his wife Tonia, as well as their children, who were dear to him, too.