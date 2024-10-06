71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 6, 2024
type here...

The Villages government to ink $1.5 million yearly lease at Brownwood

By Meta Minton
Comments

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors is prepared this week to ink a $1.5 million yearly lease for office space at Brownwood.

In February, the board agreed to negotiate with the Developer for office space that would see the headquarters of The Villages District Office relocate from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.

The result of those negotiations is an annual lease for 38,648 square feet of office space at Brownwood at $128,445 per month.

District government will maintain some office space at Lake Sumter Landing to the tune of $5,092 per month.

The “strategic” relocation results in an increase of 6,769 square feet (a 20 percent increase) in total office space and an increase of $52,534 in total monthly expenses, according to a memo from District Manager Kenny Blocker.

“The benefits of this move are significant. It allows for the centralization of team members currently spread across three locations, improving operational efficiency and communication. The additional footage provides ample space to accommodate current needs and future growth. The Brownwood location positions our main operations close to the new center of the community, enhancing accessibility for residents in that area,” Blocker said in the memo.

The address for the new office at Brownwood is 3571 Kiessel Road.

The Brownwood leased rental space will be subject to annual increases based on the Consumer Price Index. The remaining rental space leased at Lake Sumter Landing will be subject to a 2 percent annual increase.

The Brownwood lease is for 10 years. The Lake Sumter Landing lease is for five years.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Nurse offers her view on hospital’s budgeting process

A nurse offers her view on the budgeting process at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

Simple question about upcoming election

A Village of Hadley resident poses an important question about the upcoming presidential election. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Who are you calling stupid?

A Village of LaBelle resident, who is a MAGA supporter, answers a previous letter writer who called him “stupid.”

Bring manufacturing back home

A Village of Charlotte resident contends it's time to bring manufacturing back to America and one presidential candidate is uniquely qualified to make that happen.

Jersey Girl did not follow parking etiquette

A Village of Collier resident jumps into the controversy about the Jersey Girl's parking at a postal station.

Photos