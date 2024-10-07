Larry David McKenzie

Larry was born in West Liberty, Ky on January 15, 1936 to Bruce and Rosa McKenzie. Larry had four brothers, Johnny, Sherman, Cortis, and Owen and two sisters, Louise and Marcella and one half brother, Gardner Spence all Deceased.

Larry David McKenzie of The Villages, De La Vista North 721 San Marino Dr. Died on Oct. 3 at the Cornerstone Hospice House at the age of 88 yrs old with His wife Marta McKenzie and two nieces, Linda Poston and Joy Hauther with him.

Marta and Larry had lived in The Villages for almost 27 years. They moved here in Nov 1997 from Dayton, Ohio. Larry was employed with Chrysler Corp for 30 yrs when he retired and moved to The Villages.

Marta Potter McKenzie and Larry were married for 67 Yrs this past June 29th In West Liberty, KY after attending school together since 5th grade and graduated high school in Morgan County , West Liberty, Ky then attending two yrs college together at Eastern University, Richmond, Ky , before marriage Larry was drafted into the Army in 1959 for two yrs. When he returned we moved to moved to Dayton, Ohio and Larry worked for two yrs at the B&O Railroad then he got at job at Chrysler Corporation in 1962 where he worked for 30 yrs. He was the local 775 Union Safety & Health Representative.

While in Dayton, Ohio he loved working in his garden and hunting. After retiring to The Villages Larry loved fishing, and mostly golfing. Larry was a member of the North Lake Presbyterian Church after moving his membership from Ky and Ohio. Larry & Marta worked for many years with Operation Homebound delivering meals to homebound people in Lake and Sumter County.

He was a Kentucky Colonel and belonged to the VFW Local in West Liberty, KY

He was a one of the original Kentucky Klub members, and belonged to the DLVN Organization, Deep Sea Fishing Club and Fresh Water Fishing all within the Villages, FL.

He is survived by his wife, Marta McKenzie and several nieces and nephew