William Michael Pflugh

William Michael Pflugh, aged 75, passed away on October 5, 2024, in Summerfield, FL. Born on January 5, 1949, Bill, as he was affectionately known, dedicated 35 years of his career to Ford Motor Company in Teterboro, NJ, before retiring.

Bill served in the US Army from 1971 to 1972, a period during which he contributed to his country with the same steadfastness that he exhibited in every aspect of his life. After his military service, he pursued further education at Rockland Community College, having earlier graduated from Paramus High School in 1967.

A man of quiet and gentle demeanor, Bill cherished his leisure time, particularly enjoying golf, playing guitar, listening to music, and attending classic car shows. His love for family was profound, often spending quality time with his nieces and nephews, who brought great joy to his life.

Bill is survived by his sister, Jo-Ellen (Kevin) O’Keefe; brothers, Michael (Madeleine) Pflugh and Richard (Heidi) Pflugh; and sisters-in-law Patricia, Diane, and Toni Anne Pflugh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand (Duke) and Margaret Pflugh; brothers, John, James, and Thomas; and sister, Mary Sacco.

A service to honor his life will be held at St. Gabriel the Archangel in Saddle River, NJ, on October 25, 2024, at 10 a.m.