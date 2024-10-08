82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
type here...

Lois Esther Baughn

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Lois Esther Baughn
Lois Esther Baughn

Lois Esther Baughn, nee Colegrove, passed away in The Villages, FL, on October 5, 2024. She was 88.

Lois was born in Floyd County, Kentucky on March 3, 1936 to Ralph and Dorothea Bayes Colegrove. Her family moved to Waverly, Ohio in 1947. Lois married her high school sweetheart, Alan “Johnny” Baughn, in 1955 and moved to Dayton – where daughter Sherrie and son Jay were born. In 1964, work took the family to Garden Grove, California, where daughter Susan was born. Several moves followed: Kansas City, Charleston, SC, Hendersonville, NC, Summerville SC, and The Villages, FL.

Throughout the years, duplicate bridge was a passion for Lois and she achieved Silver Lifemaster. She also loved making a beautiful home and delicious food for family and friends – from simple country meals to elegant, gourmet dishes.

Lois is survived by her husband of 69 years, Alan, of The Villages, daughter Sherrie Baughn Martin (David) of Elizabethtown, KY, son Jay (Maria) of Citrus Springs, FL, daughter Susan of Mt. Pleasant, SC and great-grandson Elliot Martin, of Louisville, KY. Also surviving are a sister, Zuella Cooper of Marysville, OH, brothers Darrell Colegrove of Quincy, FL, Jerry Colegrove of Sacramento, CA and Ed Colegrove of Wellston, OH.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Parking violators create a real problem for the handicapped

A handicapped resident from the Village of Belle Aire contends that accessibility is a real problem when golf carts are parked in handicapped access zones. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Who do we want leading us?

A resident of Pennbrooke Fairways contends that the presidential election boils down to a simple question.

You cut down our trees and now you hoard all the toilet paper!

A local resident has something to say about Villagers who have been buying up toilet paper. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Give Jersey Girl a break!

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on the Jersey Girl’s parking job at a postal station.

Nurse offers her view on hospital’s budgeting process

A nurse offers her view on the budgeting process at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

Photos