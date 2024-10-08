Lois Esther Baughn

Lois Esther Baughn, nee Colegrove, passed away in The Villages, FL, on October 5, 2024. She was 88.

Lois was born in Floyd County, Kentucky on March 3, 1936 to Ralph and Dorothea Bayes Colegrove. Her family moved to Waverly, Ohio in 1947. Lois married her high school sweetheart, Alan “Johnny” Baughn, in 1955 and moved to Dayton – where daughter Sherrie and son Jay were born. In 1964, work took the family to Garden Grove, California, where daughter Susan was born. Several moves followed: Kansas City, Charleston, SC, Hendersonville, NC, Summerville SC, and The Villages, FL.

Throughout the years, duplicate bridge was a passion for Lois and she achieved Silver Lifemaster. She also loved making a beautiful home and delicious food for family and friends – from simple country meals to elegant, gourmet dishes.

Lois is survived by her husband of 69 years, Alan, of The Villages, daughter Sherrie Baughn Martin (David) of Elizabethtown, KY, son Jay (Maria) of Citrus Springs, FL, daughter Susan of Mt. Pleasant, SC and great-grandson Elliot Martin, of Louisville, KY. Also surviving are a sister, Zuella Cooper of Marysville, OH, brothers Darrell Colegrove of Quincy, FL, Jerry Colegrove of Sacramento, CA and Ed Colegrove of Wellston, OH.