Walter B. Lotz, Jr.

Walter B. Lotz Jr., aged 84, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on October 4, 2024. He was born on May 24, 1940 in Albany, New York.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Fred, Kevin and Gary and youngest son, Christopher.

Walter is survived by his beloved wife Kathy, brother Brian (Elaine) and son Craig (Eileen). He was a proud father, step-father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to Lotz, Blance and Aceves families.

Walter’s educational journey began at Stepinac High School and continued at Roosevelt High School in Yonkers, where he laid the foundation for a life filled with ambition and resilience. At just 15 years old, Walter started his own valet business, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit. Throughout his life, he owned and operated several successful businesses, including commercial real estate (The Delmar Marketplace and Tobin’s First Prize building), and founded and retired as CEO of Sens-O-Lock of America.

A man of service and community, Walter was a volunteer fireman and member of the rescue squad at the Delmar Fire Department. His commitment to helping others extended to his active role as a communicant and Knight of Columbus at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Belleview, Florida, where he found joy and purpose in his faith. Walter’s passions extended beyond his professional life; he was an avid dog lover, found great pleasure playing bocce, and an enthusiastic golfer (proudly achieving two holes-in-one).

His love of travel took he and Kathy across Europe, exploring new cultures. They delighted in the adventures of motor homing and cruising with family and friends. Walter’s zest for life and his infectious laughter will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy of mentoring, love and service to others will continue to inspire those left behind. Walter was the embodiment of the phrase “Top of the Line, Only the Best!” as he strived for excellence in all his endeavors.

A visitation will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home Belleview Chapel from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2024 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Belleview, Florida where family and friends are invited to celebrate Walter’s life.