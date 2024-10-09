Joshua Daryl Strickland

Joshua Daryl Strickland, 41. He was born in “The Swamp” on February 25, 1983 and walked into Jesus’ arms on October 4, 2024.

He was a member of South Lake Christian Church. Joshua was most proud of his opportunity to work alongside of the men and women of the Sumter County Sherriff’s Office. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors, annual beach trips with his friends, playing music, traveling, and experiencing new adventures and spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Georganna “Bobbie” Strickland of Bushnell, Florida; Mother: Benita Blunier (Daniel) of Woodbine, Georgia; Sister: Bethany Boston of Bushnell, Florida; Brothers: Jason Branam of Alabama, Ryan Branam of Ocklawaha, Florida, Caleb Branam of Ocala, Florida; Mother-In-Law: Tammy Gibson of Bushnell, Florida; Sister-In-Law: McKenzie Gibson of Sorrento, Florida; Aunt: Renate Bernhardt of Cleveland, Ohio; Nephews: Waylon, Clyde, Walker, and Felix; Niece: Everleigh, and his beloved dog, Kahlua.

A visitation will be held on Sunday October 13, 2024 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the service to follow after. Interment will follow to Evergreen Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.