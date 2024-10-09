72.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Judith Corrine Wilkens, 83, passed away on October 1st at 7:15pm at home in The Villages, Florida. Judi was born in Somerville Mass on March 14th 1941 with her surviving twin brother Jack.

After living most of her youth in Somerville Massachusetts, Judi moved to Raymond New Hampshire for a short time then back to Somerville and then to Billerica Massachusetts. She later moved to Fort Myers and then settled in The Villages in Florida.

Judi attended various schools including Peacham Academy – Peacham, Vermont and Bunker Hill Community College. She attained a Bachelor of Science degree in social sciences and was passionate in her roles as Vice President in the retail industry across the country.

Judi is predeceased by Mother Helen and son Francis and is survived by her children Michael Alves of Delan Fl, Judith Alves of Fort Myers FL, David Alves and wife Karen of Nottingham NH, Sue Wilkens of The Villages Fl. Jeanne Wilkens of Carlisle Ma and John and wife Patricia Wilkens of Summerfield FL, and her grandchildren Marc, Jennifer, Meegan, David, Merideth, and Daniela, as well as 9 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

