Margaret Tubbert Farrington

Margaret Tubbert Farrington, a resident of Freedom Pointe at The Villages, Florida, and formerly Syracuse, New York, passed away on October 2, 2024. Born August 23, 1939, daughter of Robert and Jane Tubbert, late of Syracuse, she is survived by her husband, William G. Farrington, nieces, grandnephews and nieces, and cousins. A brother, Robert J. Tubbert is deceased.

Her desire from early life was to become a teacher and her interest was in science. Graduating from Utica College of Syracuse University with a degree in biology, she went on to receive a master of science degree from Northwestern University. Hired to teach at OCC in Syracuse, and awarded a graduate teaching fellowship, she would earn a master’s degree and Ph.D in cell biology from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Awarded a scholarship for post-doctoral studies at the University of Rochester, she would study microbial genetics and biotechnology. Becoming a full professor in 1976, her teaching career would span 36 years. Recognized for her skill and devotion to teaching she would receive, in 1980, the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, and in 1993 the National NISOD Excellence Award.

Preparing students for the sciences, and in particular for career opportunities in biology and biotechnology, was her great interest. She felt that in her role as teacher, “it would be to create an environment conducive to learning not only the basics but the intellectual excitement that comes from dealing with and mastering challenging concepts”. She would say that her reward was to see students develop critical and reflective thinking processes, and many of her graduates would go on to distinguish themselves in a variety of scientific fields. She was named in Who’s Who of American Women (1989-90) and in Who’s Who in Education (1992-93). She would write, and also review for publishers, articles on experimental cell research and biotechnology, and she would participate as a consultant in planning the NASA Life Science Program in Space 1975.

Her professional memberships included the New York State Association of Junior Colleges, American Association for the Advancement of Science, The New York Academy of Sciences and Beta Beta Beta Biological Honor Society.

Strong in her faith and sensitive to others needs, she was eager to reach out and help wherever she could. A wonderfully kind and caring person. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking and kayaking. Vacation theatre tours to London were of particular interest.