Jack M. Estes

Jack M. Estes died on October 10, 2024.

Jack was born on September 13, 1933, to his parents, Cranford and Pearl Lane Estes. He was a lifelong resident of Walker County – he graduated from Curry High School in 1952 and was a devoted member of the Blooming Grove Baptist Church. Jack was a Korean War Veteran and served four years in Vietnam with the Department of Defense. He spent the majority of his career with Allstate Insurance Company.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Dianne Kilgore Estes; his sisters, Emma Lee Brown and Sara Umphrey; his many nieces and nephews; and his extended family, the Pittmans.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and seven brothers.