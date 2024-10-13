84.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Congressman probing Trump assassination attempt to speak to The Villages MAGA Club

By Staff Report
Congressman Michael Waltz will speak this week to The Villages MAGA Club.

Waltz, who represents the 6th District which was previously represented by then-Congressman Ron DeSantis, will speak to the MAGA Club at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Rohan Recreation Center. Information about tickets is available at www.villagesmagaclub.org or by calling (352) 492-8856. The event is open to the public and no Villages ID is required.

Congressman Michael Waltz and former President Donald Trump
Congressman Michael Waltz, right, and former President Donald Trump.

In July, Waltz was one of 13 lawmakers named to a bipartisan task force investigating the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. The task force was formed on a unanimous House vote and is expected to report its findings in December.

Waltz is the first Green Beret to serve in Congress. The Florida native frequently appears on Fox News and Newsmax. He is the author of a new book, “Hard Truths.”

