Sumter County announces White House approval of FEMA relief funds

Sumter County has announced White House approval of relief funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency as the result of Hurricane Milton.

President Joe Biden’s action also makes federal funding available to residents of Lake and Marion counties as well as several other Florida counties.

The Villages announced on Friday that FEMA funds will be sought for the cleanup in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

John E. Brogan of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations in the affected areas.