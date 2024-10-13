81.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 13, 2024
type here...

Sumter County announces White House approval of FEMA relief funds

By Staff Report
Comments

Sumter County has announced White House approval of relief funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency as the result of Hurricane Milton.

President Joe Biden’s action also makes federal funding available to residents of Lake and Marion counties as well as several other Florida counties.

The Villages announced on Friday that FEMA funds will be sought for the cleanup in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Residents of Oak Grove Village struggled with flooding during Hurricane Milton
Residents of Oak Grove Village in Wildwood struggled with flooding during Hurricane Milton.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. 

John E. Brogan of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations in the affected areas. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

FEMA money shouldn’t go to illegal immigrants – or The Villages

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says FEMA money should not be handed out to illegal immigrants - or to The Villages.

Watching Fox News might do you some good

A Village of Gilchrist reader responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of Fox News.

Why the delay in reopening the Priority Pools?

A Villager who is a member of the Priority Pools wonders why they did not reopen when the rest of the pools in The Villages reopened. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Fox News is fair and balanced?

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, questions a fellow resident’s advice to tune into Fox News for “fair and balanced” coverage.

It’s time for The Villages to change its motto

A Village of Hadley resident says it’s time for The Villages to change its motto.

Photos