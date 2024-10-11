The Villages to seek FEMA reimbursement for hurricane debris collection

The Villages will seek Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement for debris collection and disposal as the result of Hurricane Milton.

Officials with the District Government are warning that collection of the debris may take longer than what residents may be anticipating.

“We’re already getting calls from residents who say, ‘You forgot to pickup my debris,’” Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett told officials during meetings Friday at Savannah Center.

Hurricane Milton pummeled The Villages and left behind plenty of debris.

A FEMA-approved contractor will come to The Villages and collect all of the debris, including those stacked outside their homes by residents, beginning Oct. 20.

Duckett warned that residents will need to be ready, because the debris hauler won’t come back for a second run.

The Villages had a difficult time with debris collection after Hurricane Irma in 2017. The contracted hauler headed south for more lucrative work, leaving debris stacked for many weeks near driveways throughout The Villages. Frustrated residents started dumping debris at facilities like recreation centers and postal stations. And the FEMA reimbursement seemed to take an eternity.

The District Government is hoping for a better outcome this time. Stricter contracts have been negotiated for debris pickup. And officials are trying to set “reasonable expectations” for collection.

Important notes about pickup:

• Storm-related tree/vegetation debris should be piled in the Road Right of Way, which is usually the 6-10’ grassy area of residential front lawns, behind the curb area. Debris may NOT be placed on the road or multi-modal paths. Collectors will not pick it up.

• Residential storm-related debris should be piled up by Oct. 20 for pickup by the contracted debris management company. After that date, residents will need to remove their own storm debris, as the contractor will perform one sweep through each unit. District Property Management will post a schedule on postal stations for when each District should anticipate pick-up within their area.

• Jacobs will continue to pick up lawn clippings and residential lawn waste; they will NOT pick up storm-related debris piles.

• Do not place household garbage or other debris for pick-up. The debris collection contractor will NOT pick it up.

• Do not drop storm-related debris on the roadway or recreation centers. The debris collection contractor will NOT pick it up.

• Do NOT use plastic bags for storm-related debris. Leave it unbagged or use paper biodegradable bags only.